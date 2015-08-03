Aug 3 Pharmaceuticals company Shire Plc said it had bought New York-based Foresight Biotherapeutics Inc for $300 million, gaining access to a late-stage therapy being developed for the treatment of infectious conjunctivitis known as pink eye.

The deal gives Shire access to the global rights to FST-100, which has the potential to become the first agent to treat both viral and bacterial conjunctivitis. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)