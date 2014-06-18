(Corrects to remove extraneous text in paragraph 2)
June 18 Foresight Energy LP's units
fell more than 2 percent in their market debut, after the coal
producer's IPO was priced at the midpoint of its expected price
range.
The company raised $350 million after the offering of 17.5
million common units, representing limited partner interests,
were priced at $20 each.
At the listing price, the company was valued at $1.3
billion.
The company's shares opened at $20 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday, but fell to $19.52.
Barclays, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)