Oct 25 Foresight Energy LLC, and
Foresight Energy Finance Corp on Wednesday added $200 million of
senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $110 million.
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: FORESIGHT ENERGY
AMT $200 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.673 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 813 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS