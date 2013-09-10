Sept 10 Forest Laboratories Inc on
Tuesday said it named Brent Saunders, the former head of Bausch
& Lomb Inc, as chief executive officer to replace
its departing long-time leader, Howard Solomon.
The move comes after Forest wrangled with billionaire
investor Carl Icahn for years and ultimately struck a deal with
him that averted a proxy fight this summer.
Forest said Saunders would take on the role effective Oct.
1, a bit earlier transition than initially announced in May when
the company divulged that Solomon would be leaving at year's end
after his 35-year run at the helm. Saunders has been a director
at Forest since August 2011.
Forest said then it was looking at internal and external
candidates for CEO and Reuters reported that Saunders was seen
as a candidate. In June, Forest agreed to appoint an
independent director to its board chosen by Icahn, and Icahn
abandoned the proxy fight he had planned.
Saunders had been Bausch & Lomb's CEO from 2010 until last
month and previously worked at Schering-Plough Corp, which was
purchased by Merck & Co in 2009. Canada's Valeant
Pharmaceuticals agreed to buy Bausch & Lomb for about
$8.7 billion earlier this year.