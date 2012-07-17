* Q1 EPS 21 cents vs Street view 24 cents
* Net sales fall 31.9 pct to $751.8 mln
By Toni Clarke
July 17 Forest Laboratories Inc, which
is bracing for a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn,
said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings tumbled 79 percent as
generic competition ate into sales of its antidepressant
Lexapro.
But the company also said efforts to diversify its product
portfolio were paying off, with its three newest drugs selling
well.
Forest, which also makes the Alzheimer's drug Namenda, said
net earnings in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 fell to
$55.3 million, or 21 cents a share, from $258.14 million, or 90
cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting 24 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 31.9 percent to $751.8 million, hurt by
competition from cheaper generics for Lexapro, which lost patent
protection in March. Total revenue fell to $821.1 million from
$1.15 billion.
Forest shares rose 20 cents to $35.25 in midday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The company last month cut its forecast for the year, saying
it expects earnings of 65 cents to 80 cents a share, which would
represent a decline of about 80 percent from 2012.
Icahn, Forest's second-largest shareholder, is seeking four
seats on Forest's board. He failed to get his nominees elected
to the board in 2011. The company's annual meeting is set for
Aug. 15.
NAMENDA SALES RISE
Net sales of Namenda rose 15.2 percent to $368.4 million,
missing the consensus estimate of $388 million.
While sales of Bystolic, a blood pressure drug, rose 38.2
percent to $107.8 million. Sales of the older drug Lexapro fell
to $110 million from $585.7 million.
The company launched two new products last August: Daliresp,
a drug to reduce the risk of exacerbations in patients with
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and Viibryd for
depression. Daliresp posted sales of $17.8 million in the first
quarter, and Viibryd had sales of $37.4 million.
"The new products are the bright side, in particular the
growth of Bystolic and Viibryd," said Aaron (Ronny) Gal, an
analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. "These are very nice numbers in
largely generic markets."
He noted that management's long-term compensation is tied to
the growth of the recently launched products.
Sales of Teflaro, a broad-spectrum antibiotic to treat
community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, generated sales of $9.4
million. Teflaro was launched in March 2011.
Howard Solomon, Forest chief executive, said the company has
"deliberately and strategically" diversified its product
portfolio so that it will not be dependent on any single product
or therapeutic area.
"We are pleased with the performance this quarter of three
of our most recent product launches, Teflaro, Daliresp and
Viibryd," he said. "It is still early days for these products
but they are performing well in line with our expectations."
The company said it expects to hear from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration in the coming weeks on the approval status
of its drug aclidinium for the long-term maintenance treatment
of COPD, and later this summer it expects to hear whether the
agency will approve its drug linaclotide for the treatment of
irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic
constipation.
Assuming approval for both products, the company expects to
launch them during fiscal 2013.