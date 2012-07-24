July 24 Forest Laboratories Inc, which
is seeking to fend off activist investor Carl Icahn in a proxy
battle, said on Tuesday it was targeting a strong rebound in
earnings and sales growth after facing patent expirations for
its top products.
The New York-based drugmaker said it was targeting compound
annual growth of about 50 percent for adjusted earnings per
share through its 2018 fiscal year. It set a goal of compound
annual sales growth of about 15 percent over that time.
Forest is banking on a series of new medicines to propel
sales after losing patent protection on its top-selling Lexapro
antidepressant earlier this year, and the expected loss of
Alzheimer's drug Namenda in 2015.
Forest won approval on Monday for one of those medicines, a
treatment called Tudorza Pressair for symptoms of chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease.
Forest released its financial targets as part of an investor
presentation designed to shore up support ahead of its Aug. 15
annual shareholder meeting.
Icahn, Forest's second-largest shareholder, is seeking to
place four members on Forest's board, after failing to win any
representation in his bid a year ago.