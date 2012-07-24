July 24 Forest Laboratories Inc, which is seeking to fend off activist investor Carl Icahn in a proxy battle, said on Tuesday it was targeting a strong rebound in earnings and sales growth after facing patent expirations for its top products.

Forest said it was targeting compound annual growth of about 50 percent for adjusted earnings per share through its 2018 fiscal year. It set a goal of compound annual sales growth of about 15 percent over that time.

In his own letter issued on Tuesday, Icahn, the company's second-largest shareholder, said Forest was "in crisis," pointing to the expected 80 percent decline in earnings for the company this year, due to the patent expiration in March of its top-selling Lexapro antidepressant.

"It appears to me that Forest was completely unprepared for the Lexapro patent cliff," Icahn said in his open letter to Forest shareholders.

The New York-based drugmaker and Icahn are jockeying to win shareholder support ahead of Forest's Aug. 15 annual meeting. Icahn is seeking to place four members on Forest's board after failing to win any representation in his bid last year.

Forest is banking on a series of new medicines to propel sales after losing patent protection on Lexapro, and the expected loss of Alzheimer's drug Namenda in 2015.

Forest won approval on Monday for one of those medicines, a treatment called Tudorza Pressair for symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.