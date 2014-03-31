BUDAPEST, March 31 Hungarian drug maker Gedeon Richter and its partner Forest Laboratoriess announced positive top-line results from a Phase IIb trial of antipsychotic drug Cariprazine in patients with bipolar depression, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

"In addition to previously completed Phase III trials in schizophrenia and bipolar mania, we now have positive Phase IIb studies for Cariprazine in both bipolar depression and major depressive disorder," said Marco Taglietti, Executive Vice President of Drug Development and Research at Forest. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)