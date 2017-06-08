UPDATE 1-Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
June 8 Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc's offer to buy a majority of the real estate developer could be superior to Starwood Capital Group's bid to buy Forestar.
Forestar said it was still subject to the merger agreement with investment firm Starwood, which in April said it would buy the Texas-based company for $14.25 per share.
D.R. Horton on Monday offered to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $16.25 per share or about $520 million in cash. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany's Daimler could suffer a drop in production of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars next month because of a dispute over future projects between management and unions at a key plant.