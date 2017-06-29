FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
Forestar to sell majority stake in company to D.R. Horton
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 18 hours ago

Forestar to sell majority stake in company to D.R. Horton

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in the company to U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc and scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.

The real estate developer said D.R. Horton's latest cash offer of $17.75 per Forestar share was superior to a proposal from Starwood to buy all of Forestar. The homebuilder had previously offered $16.25 per share.

Forestar paid Starwood a $20 million termination fee, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.