UPDATE 1-Croatia central bank buys 188 million euros from banks to tame kuna gains

(Adds dealer's comment, details) ZAGREB, June 6 Croatia's central bank said on Tuesday it had bought 188 million euros ($211 million) from commercial banks, intervening to ease firming pressures on the kuna currency. It bought the euros in an auction at an average rate of 7.4163 kuna per euro. The kuna was quoted at 7.4110 at 0950 GMT, down from 7.3810 before the intervention. It is the first time the central bank has stepped in on the local foreign exchang