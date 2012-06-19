June 19 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
nominated four directors to the 10-person board of Forest
Laboratories Inc, saying that the drugmaker has "engaged
in conduct to enrich and entrench management to the detriment of
the stockholders."
Icahn last month disclosed plans to back another slate of
directors at Forest's next annual meeting, after failing to get
his nominees elected last year. The nominees this year include
Andrew Fromkin, former chief executive officer of Clinical Data
Inc, a company Forest bought last year.
In addition to naming his nominees on Tuesday, Icahn also
demanded to inspect the drugmaker's books and records.