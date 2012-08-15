* Preliminary results show Icahn nominee Legault won a seat
* Icahn sought four board seats in bitter proxy fight
* Forest shares down slightly
By Toni Clarke and Soyoung Kim
Aug 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has
secured one out of four board seats he sought at drugmaker
Forest Laboratories Inc in a bitter proxy fight,
according to an early tally of shareholder votes at the
company's annual meeting on Wednesday.
Preliminary results showed that Icahn nominee Pierre
Legault, a former executive at several big drugmakers, will join
the 10-member board, replacing current director Dan Goldwasser,
chairman of the compensation committee.
"Shareholders are sending the message loud and clear that
they're fed up," Daniel Ninivaggi, one of the Icahn nominees and
president of Icahn Enterprises, told reporters after the Forest
meeting in New York.
Icahn has criticized the company for being ill-prepared to
generate new growth as generic competition curtails revenue from
two of its biggest-selling treatments - Lexapro for depression
and Namenda for Alzheimer's disease.
Ninivaggi said Forest needs to be more open about succession
plans for its long-time chief executive, Howard Solomon, and
should adopt basic corporate governance measures.
But the election outcome falls short of Icahn's aims and
Forest officials noted they had already offered him a director's
seat during a previous proxy fight last year. Icahn had also
sought seats for Ninivaggi, Eric Ende, a former analyst at
Merrill Lynch, and Andrew Fromkin, former chief executive of
Clinical Data.
The outcome barely affected Forest shares, which were down
0.2 percent at $33.90 on Wednesday afternoon. Wall Street
analysts said they did not expect much of an impact going
forward.
Corey Davis, an analyst at Jefferies & Co, said Forest's
research and development record was "impeccable," even if its
recent commercial performance has been lacking.
"In my mind there is nothing a new board is going to do to
materially change that. It is simply a function of the new
pharmaceutical market dynamic that we are all in now," Davis
said. "The prospects for the stock as a standalone are almost as
bright as they would be for any would-be suitor."
Kenneth Goodman, Forest's president from 1998 to 2006 and
currently the company's presiding independent director, said the
election of only one of Icahn's four nominees reflects
shareholder confidence in the company's strategy.
"We look forward to working with him in a constructive
manner to build value for all Forest shareholders over the long
term," Goodman said in a statement, referring to Legault.
Frank Perier, Forest's chief financial offer, repeated that
the company has a "very strong" succession planning process
under way and is continuing to evaluate internal and external
candidates with help from an outside search firm.
Forest argued that Icahn's nominees would not add any value
to its board and cited conflicts of interest for Ende and
Fromkin, making them unfit for board positions. Forest rejected
efforts to broker an agreement with Icahn.
Shareholders received conflicting advice from influential
proxy advisers. Institutional Shareholder Services backed the
nominations of Legault and Ninivaggi, while Glass Lewis & Co
rejected Icahn's entire slate.
Icahn has attacked Forest on multiple levels. He said Forest
is trying to sell products in too many therapeutic areas and
its sales force is therefore inefficient, and has recommended
some products be divested.
He also said the company promoted the son of 84-year-old CEO
Solomon beyond his abilities with the aim of installing him in
the top job.