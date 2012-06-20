June 20 The longtime chief of Forest
Laboratories Inc expressed confidence the drugmaker
would see profit rebound in the coming years on the strength of
as many as nine new medicines.
Forest, which for a second year faces a proxy challenge from
activist investor Carl Icahn, lost U.S. patent protection in
March on its top-selling antidepressant drug Lexapro, leading to
expectations that profits will fall by about 80 percent this
fiscal year.
Alzheimer's drug Namenda, another top seller, is seen losing
U.S. patent protection in 2015, further pressuring the New
York-based drugmaker's results.
At a meeting for analysts and investors on Wednesday, Forest
Chief Executive Howard Solomon predicted that following the
patent losses, the company would produce "steady and significant
earnings growth until we reach and surpass when we got last
year."
Regarding the expirations Forest faces on Lexapro and
Namenda -- known in the industry as patent cliffs -- Solomon
said: "We're proud of our cliffs. You can't have a cliff unless
you have a mountain."
The company, which last held an analyst meeting 2-1/2 years
ago, touted the prospects for nine products expected to fill the
gaps left by Lexapro and Namenda. They include five medicines
that have been recently approved for conditions such as
depression, fibromyalgia and high blood pressure.
Forest, which has a market value of about $9 billion, is
also awaiting potential approval for drugs for chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease and irritable bowel syndrome, and
expects to seek approval for a new antidepressant and an
antipsychotic this year.
Earlier this month, Forest cut its fiscal-year profit
forecast as the arrival of U.S. generic versions of Lexapro take
a bigger toll than expected.
Forest now projects earnings of 65 cents to 80 cents per
share for its fiscal year ending in March 2013 -- a decline of
about 80 percent from the previous fiscal year as the company
also invests in its new products.
Icahn, Forest's second largest shareholder, is seeking
representation on the drugmaker's board after failing to get his
nominees elected last year. On Tuesday, Icahn named his four
nominees and said he was seeking access to Forest's books and
records.
Without mentioning anyone specifically, Solomon, who has led
the company since 1977, said on Wednesday, "Some investors look
at us as if we have no history."
Forest shares were down 0.4 percent at $34.52 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.