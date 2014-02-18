Feb 17 Actavis Plc is in advanced talks to acquire rival drug maker Forest Laboratories Inc in a deal that could value Forest at up to $25 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be announced as early as Tuesday, but it is possible that the talks could still fall apart, the Journal said. ()

Actavis and Forest Labs could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular business hours.