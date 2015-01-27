Jan 27 Forestlight Entertainment AB :
* Prepares for acquisition of Wifog AB and change of
business focus
* Proposes to acquire all outstanding shares in Wifog
through a non-cash issue in Forestlight
* Shareholders in Wifog will be offered to subscribe for a
minimum of 700,000,000 and a maximum of 1,281,250,000 shares in
Forestlight through payment in Wifog shares
* Offers 5 shares in Forestlight for each 2 shares in Wifog
* Wifog is a company engaged in the provision of a new
mobile advertising platform for advertisers
