BRIEF-I2s FY net income rises to 0.3 million euros
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 28 Forestlight Entertainment AB :
* Q3 net sales 3.6 million Swedish crowns versus 8.5 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.7 million crowns versus loss 3.4 million crowns
* Says Stockholm District Court decided on Nov. 17 to conclude parent company Forest Light Entertainment's reconstruction
* Says decision gains legal force in Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.