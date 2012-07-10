July 10 Shares of Forest Oil Corp fell 9 percent to their lowest in a year, after the natural gas and oil producer forecast lower output in the second half of the year as it cuts spending on low-return liquids projects.

Forest Oil said it plans to cut spending in two projects in East Texas and the Panhandle area to focus on the oil-rich Eagle Ford shale field.

The company forecast production of 320-330 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) for the second half, down 2-5 percent from the first half and at least 4 percent lower than 2011 volumes.

Forest Oil's shares were down 7 percent at $6.33 Tuesday late morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a 52-week low of $6.20 during the early morning trade.

"Reduced capital expenditures and non-core Eagle Ford asset divestures will aid in shoring up the balance sheet, but may be overshadowed by the drop in production and absence of a meaningful catalyst in the short term," Raymond James analyst Andrew Coleman said in a client note.

Net sales volumes are expected to average about 335 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) for the second quarter. The production had 68 percent natural gas and the rest were oil and liquids.

Forest said it dropped the plans of finding a joint venture partner for a portion of its Eagle Ford assets, spanning 40,000 net acres, where it will maintain a 100 percent working interest over the next several years.

Net sales volumes from the Eagle Ford play is expected to exit the year at 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), three times more than second-quarter average production rate of about 1,000 boe/d.

Forest Oil said it expects to spend only half of what it spent in the first half in the latter half of the year.