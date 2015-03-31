BARCELONA, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading
agricultural processor and food-ingredient supplier Archer
Daniels Midland Company has agreed to stop deforestation due to
soy and palm oil production in its global supply chains,
according to investors.
Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's biggest soy traders
and a top soy exporter in Latin America, joins a growing group
of multinational firms that are taking action to ensure their
businesses do not destroy forests around the globe.
New commitments from companies related to reducing
deforestation jumped 80 percent in 2013-14, meaning more
companies are taking the problem seriously, according to a
recent report from Forest Trends, a Washington-based NGO.
ADM's move came in response to pressure by shareholders
Green Century Capital Management, which manages fossil fuel-free
mutual funds, and the New York State Common Retirement Fund.
They have now withdrawn a proposal outlining the investment
risks associated with deforestation.
"ADM's commitment to using only sustainably sourced palm and
soy products validates our message that strong environmental
policies make economic sense," said New York State Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli.
"Business practices that destroy the environment and foster
climate change can not only harm the public, but can damage
corporations' reputations, their bottom line and their
investors," he added.
Since 2000, more than 60 million hectares of tropical forest
have been converted to agriculture, according to Forest Trends.
Agriculture is widely recognised as the largest driver of
deforestation globally, and is linked to 80 percent of forest
loss around the world, the London-based Overseas Development
Institute (ODI) says in a new report.
The report, published on Monday, argues that government
subsidies for agricultural commodities are undermining
international aid to protect forests, and should be reformed.
"While international forest aid seeks to promote private
investment in forest protection, governments around the globe
are incentivising commodities that drive deforestation," said
Will McFarland, the report's co-author.
In Brazil and Indonesia, where over half the world's
deforestation occurs, an average of $41 billion of domestic
public finance has been spent each year subsidising some of the
leading causes of that forest loss, around 127 times what the
two countries received in annual forest aid, the ODI said.
Subsidies influence both investment and consumption patterns
by reducing the price of a natural resource.
"Subsidies can accelerate environmental degradation through
resource inefficiency, over-capitalisation, over-consumption and
by depriving the state of resources to support sustainable
management," the report said.
It can be difficult to track their impact, as they come in
various forms and are often not directly earmarked for a
particular commodity, it added.
The researchers identified 48 different domestic subsidies
to support Indonesia's palm oil and timber industries and
Brazil's beef and soy sectors.
PILOT SOY STANDARD
In addition, even though agreements may be in place to
prevent the cultivation of a crop causing deforestation, they
may not work, the study said.
In Brazil, for example, under a private-sector led
moratorium in place since July 2006, groups representing 90
percent of the soy market committed not to buy soy grown on land
cleared of trees in the Amazon rainforest.
But soy is still linked to deforestation because cattle
pastures have been converted to grow it, displacing beef
production to areas where forest loss is occurring, the report
said.
ADM - which purchases soy but does not farm its own - plans
to launch a "Responsible Soy Standard" in Brazil on a pilot
basis, with a group of growers who will be assessed on their
adherence to standards covering labour practices, water and soil
usage and observance of land rights, among other things.
Some international aid should be used to reform subsidies in
a way that safeguards forests, as well as livelihoods and food
security, the ODI report urged.
"Through subsidy reform, modest sums of forest finance can
be used to ensure any subsidies are provided in a manner that
both protects forests and the poor," the ODI's McFarland said.
Incentives could be shifted towards boosting yields or
making subsidies conditional on following environmental
regulations, as has been done in Brazil with loans to cattle
farmers, the report said.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Tim Pearce)