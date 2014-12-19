Dec 19 Forever Entertainment SA :

* Following the company's merger with Madman Theory Games, MBM Seed Fund Sp. z o.o. was offered 1,922,200 series L shares of Forever Entertainment SA

* After the merger with Madman Theory Games, MBM Seed Fund Sp. z o.o.'s stake in the company increases to 10.14 percent

* Prior to the merger, MBM Seed Fund held 0.32 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

