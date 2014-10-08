BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
Oct 8 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Said on Tuesday it applied to the Warsaw Stock Exchange for setting of the first day of trade of its 73,500 series G shares, 98,000 series H shares, 303,775 series I shares, 1,167,765 series J shares and 1,500,000 series K shares
* Said it proposed to set the first trading day to Oct. 14
SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors plan to list information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to the longest list of domestic initial public offerings in four years.