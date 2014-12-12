(Refiles to correct spelling of the word merges in the
Dec 12 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Reported on Thursday that the court in Gdansk registered
the merger between the company and Madman Theory Games SA
(Madman)
* Acquired all assets of Madman in exchange for 9,960,997
new series L shares of nominal price 0.4 zlotys per share issued
to shareholders of Madman
* Merger had been announced on Aug. 22, 2014 and approved by
the company's extraordinary shareholders meeting on Nov. 20,
2014
