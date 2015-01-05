Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 5 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Said on Friday that on Dec. 23 it completed subscription of 9,960,997 series L shares
* There was no reduction
* Company's series L shares allotted to current shareholders of Madman Theory Games SA at the issue price of 0.3262 zloty per share
* Series L shares issued as part of the merger between the company and Madman Theory Games
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.