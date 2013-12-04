BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Dec 4 The average daily volume for spot foreign exchange on electronic trading platform EBS last month fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $79.5 billion, according to data released from parent inter-dealer broker ICAP on Wednesday.
November's volume, however, was up 3 percent from October's figure.
EBS competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business and provides strong liquidity in the euro, yen, and Swiss franc.
But volume on EBS and other interbank platforms has been lackluster the last few months due to low volatility in the FX market.
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: