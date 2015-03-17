March 17 Foreign exchange swings cost North
American corporates $18.66 billion in revenue in the fourth
quarter, according to a report by currency risk management
consulting firm FiREapps.
Total negative currency impact rose more than four-fold in
the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, and was the
biggest since the height of the euro crisis, according to the
report.
FiREapps analyzes currency effects on quarterly earnings of
846 North American companies, a subset of the Fortune 2000
companies that generate at least 15 percent of international
revenue in two or more currencies. (bit.ly/1O1vOgS)
Earnings per share of North American corporates were hurt by
$0.06 on an average, nearly double the 2013-2014 average and the
highest since FiREapps began measuring the impact of currency
swings.
A slew of U.S. multinational companies, from DuPont
to Procter & Gamble, have showed that a strong U.S.
dollar hurt their earnings, and several blue-chip exporters said
the situation will get worse if the greenback holds its
strength.
The number of companies reporting a negative impact was 6.4
percent higher in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter,
according to FiREapps.
A strong U.S. dollar is hurting multiple sectors, including
industrial companies such as 3M Co, technology companies
like Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, airlines
such as American Airlines Group Inc, healthcare
companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer
Inc, and consumer firms like Procter & Gamble - which
all garner a large portion of their sales from outside the
United States.
