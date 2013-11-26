NEW YORK Nov 26 New York's U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved the sale of FX Concepts' intellectual assets to Ruby Commodities for $7.48 million in cash, court filings showed on Tuesday.

An auction was held on Monday at FX Concepts' Park Avenue office for the sale of the bankrupt hedge fund's assets, consisting primarily of the firm's computer models, data and trademark.

The company used computer models for 90 percent of its trades.

FX Concepts so-called "Remaining Models" fetched a price of $900,000, while the "Volatility Model" was sold for $1.3 million. Its hardware's highest bid was $120,000, historical data was $250,000, and the "FX Concepts" trademark's highest bid was also $250,000, according to court documents.

The highest bids for each of these assets totaled $3.38 million, but each bidder was given the opportunity to submit an aggregate bid for all of the assets. Ruby emerged with the highest total bid, the filings showed.

FX Concepts also disclosed that one of its employees is a director of a fund managed by Ruby Commodities but said it does not believe that this "tenuous connection" should be a concern.

Aktis Capital Advisory Ltd, a Hong Kong-based private equity company, emerged as the second-highest bidder with $7.38 million. The company entered a bid of $1 million-$2 million earlier this month that sought to set a minimum price for the asset being sold.

The court said in the event the sale of the assets to Ruby Commodities is not consummated, FX Concepts could then sell them to Aktis.

FX Concepts computer models were developed by the company's programmers working with currency managers to interpret market signals and react using a series of trading strategies.

The company said the ability to execute trades quickly at high volume was one of its unique strengths. Maintaining these models strained the firm's resources because of the need for constant updating, which was provided by a third-party vendor.

FX Concepts filed for bankruptcy protection last month following poor returns due to the weak performance of its systematic trading business.

As returns dwindled, investors withdrew, with the final blow coming in early September when the San Francisco Employee Retirement System gave notice that it was redeeming its investment in full. That investment accounted for 66 percent of FX Concepts' total assets under management at that point.

In its court filing on Monday, FX Concepts said it less than $2 million in assets now and $79 million in liabilities. (Editing by Cynthia Osterman)