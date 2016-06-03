TOKYO, June 3 The dollar dropped to a two-week low on Friday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent ascent.

The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 108.62 yen after dropping as low as 108.50 yen.

It was poised to fall around 1.6 percent against its Japanese counterpart for the week. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)