Nikkei edges down on stronger yen, geopolitical concerns
* Cyber attack raises uncertainty over impact on Japan companies
TOKYO, June 3 The dollar dropped to a two-week low on Friday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent ascent.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 108.62 yen after dropping as low as 108.50 yen.
It was poised to fall around 1.6 percent against its Japanese counterpart for the week. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Cyber attack raises uncertainty over impact on Japan companies
BEIJING, May 15 China's factory output and fixed asset investment growth cooled more than expected in April, adding to signs that momentum in the world's second-biggest economy is slowing from a strong start in the first quarter.