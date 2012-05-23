By Julie Haviv
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 23 Investors have ducked for cover
in the Japanese yen during the latest chapter of Europe's debt
crisis, but the options market views the U.S. dollar as a safer
bet.
The dollar and yen both benefit from safe-haven flows amid
Europe's crisis. But, until this year, investors historically
tended to position for dollar weakness against the yen, based on
risk reversals, a broad currency sentiment indicator.
However, three-month dollar/yen risk reversals
, began tilting pro-dollar early this year and have
shown an even more solid shift toward the greenback this month.
Adding momentum, one-year risk reversals
recently switched to dollar calls, or the right to buy dollars,
for the first time since at least late 2006, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
This indicates pro-dollar sentiment broadening from the
hedge fund sector that largely drives short term risk reversals,
since longer ones are often led by hedging activity.
"This could be interpreted as meaning that the market places
more value in the dollar as a safe haven than the yen," said
John Hopkinson, head of FX quantitative and options research at
BofA Merrill Lynch in New York.
"Traditionally the yen's role as a funding currency meant it
tended to outperform in risk off periods, but the market has
apparently decided that the balance of risks favors the dollar."
The switch also comes amid erosion of traditional yen
strengths, such as decades of Japan trade surpluses, now turned
to deficits.
Another reason is the narrowing of the yield differential
between U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government
bonds, erasing the appeal of carry trades in
which investors borrowed yen and bought dollars.
"With the carry trade no longer in play a big source of
demand for dollar puts has been removed from the equation," said
Rob Bogucki, head of FX trading, Americas, at Barclays in New
York.
Though the carry trade would normally be negative for a
funding currency like the yen, it also created demand for dollar
puts as investors hedged those positions.
Nevertheless, the trend in risk reversals reflects a "medium
to long term view that the dollar will outperform the yen both
technically and fundamentally," said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.
"Buying call options in a spot market that has a bias to
trade risk averse, option traders are buying insurance if and
when the spot market turns in the dollar's favor."
The dollar, last at 79.24 yen, is down 5.9 percent
from a mid-March peak, slicing its year-to-date gain to 3
percent.
Also impacting dollar/yen options are Japanese exporters,
who in the past actively hedged their large supply of dollars.
"Japanese exporters are no longer running a big surplus,"
Barclays' Bogucki said. "If they are no longer awash in a sea of
dollars, they no longer need to buy puts to protect it."
SOLACE SOUGHT IN YEN
Vassilis Dagioglu, managing director at Mellon Capital in
San Francisco, said Mellon Capital recently trimmed their long
yen position despite remaining significantly long due to its
safe-haven status.
"We like the yen because it is a form of risk control and
the best way to navigate the many macro factors and events going
on right now," he said. "Uncertainty should continue to favor
the yen with no resolution in sight to the euro zone debt crisis
and Greece's future in the euro zone uncertain."
Dagioglu is part of a team that manages nearly $15 billion
in asset allocation strategies.
Implied volatility, or "vol," a measure of the options
market's expectations of price movements, on three-month
dollar/yen options traded at 9.45 percent, down from a
peak of 11.25 percent in mid-March.
"We think dollar/yen will stabilize around 80 for a while
and vol has come down notably from the peak of excitement in
February-March," said Jens Nordvig, global head of fx strategy
at Nomura Securities in New York. "We think some upmove in
dollar/yen is possible, perhaps toward 85 by year-end."