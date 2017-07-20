FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Dollar posts biggest daily rise in more than two weeks
July 20, 2017 / 8:14 AM / a day ago

Dollar posts biggest daily rise in more than two weeks

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The dollar posted its biggest daily percentage rise in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors pared back some short positions in the greenback before a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The dollar was trading 0.25 percent higher against a trade-weighted basket of its peers at 95.022 on Thursday, its biggest daily rise since July. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It hit a 10-month low of 94.476 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

