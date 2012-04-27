By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, April 26 The euro hasn't strayed from
a tight trading range it has held for months even as global
financial markets remain worried by the region's debt crisis and
economic malaise, but a look at the charts suggests it is
teetering on the brink of down trend.
The euro's price action since late-January has carved out
"head and shoulders" pattern, one of the most powerful
formations technical analysts use to forecast reversals.
Euro/dollar has not closed below $1.30 or above $1.35
since January 20. During this time the currency pair tested
$1.3026 four times, putting in an firm range bottom.
"This is a very rare pattern when considering the four
reaction lows that have formed," said George Davis, managing
director, chief technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets in
Toronto. "Quadruple bottoms are even rarer than triple bottoms."
Davis views $1.3026 as the "neckline" of the head and
shoulders, or H&S, formation. H&S are a form of a reversal
pattern, indicating the prior upward directional movement is
coming to an end should bottoms - whether double, triple or
quadruple, give way to the downside.
The repeated formation of tops and bottoms near the same
price levels are generally considered among the most significant
chart formations.
"The fact that this level ($1.3026) survived multiple recent
pullbacks makes it all the more important," Davis said.
"This suggests if that level is breached on a daily closing
basis the market reaction may be more violent."
Price peaks above the neckline form two ends, the shoulders,
which sandwich the peak, or head. When a neckline, the line
connecting the low point of each shoulder, is broken it predicts
a price drop, whether sloping up or down.
The neckline is key as it signifies a point in which buying
demand is strong. A breach of the neckline shows demand has
diminished and selling pressure takes hold, forcing prices down.
Davis said a break below the neckline should send the euro
to an initial target of $1.2869, the Jan. 23 intra-day low,
followed by $1.2610, about where a 10-year support trendline
lies.
The last head and shoulders pattern was late last year, with
the neckline breaking on Dec. 28. The currency fell from its
neckline of around $1.3050 to hit its "standard measured move
objective" within a day, at around $1.2860, before reaching 2012
lows of around $1.2623.
The distance from the top of the head to the neckline is
called the standard measured move objective in an H&S pattern.
Using this measure, MacNeil Curry, chief rates and
currencies technical strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch in New
York, said the euro should drop to $1.2550 after breaking the
neckline, which he views more broadly between $1.3000-$1.3040.
"H&S patterns are not only one of the most used forms of
technical analysis, but are also one of the most reliable in
predicting prices," he said. "There is nothing favoring the euro
right now, so the neckline should eventually break."
Indeed, Europe's troubles show no sign of going away, with
Spain now in the spotlight after Standard & Poor's cut its
credit rating by two notches.
FLOWS KEEP EURO AFLOAT
But breaking below $1.30 is no easy task.
"There is a technically significant level, but also a key
psychological and flow-related level and its breach is likely to
see position covering of weak euro/dollar longs," said Daniel
Hwang, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.
"That will exacerbate any technically driven downside from
the H&S and is likely to send the currency to its 2012 lows."
There is also option-related interest around $1.30, one of
the reasons the euro has stayed in its range. Options market
makers, or bank desks, have been sold options with strikes at
$1.30 and need to buy euros if it moves toward that level.
Technical resistance on the topside should not be forgotten,
RBC's Davis said.
The first is located at $1.3270, a trendline formed from the
highs from Oct. 2011 and April 2012. The second is resistance
against a "minor" double top from March/April at $1.3385,
followed by a Feb. high at $1.3485, he said.
"While the euro could continue to trace out this head and
shoulders pattern, the weight of evidence suggests that
investors should heed the downside risks that are percolating."