New York, July 26 A pledge by the European Central Bank's chief to save the euro zone prompted a rally in the region's beaten down currency and also reduced bets in the options market of a sharp decline of the single currency versus the U.S. dollar.

The euro hit a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank would do what was necessary to protect the euro zone, and risk reversals, a broad gauge of currency market sentiment, showed options investors sought less protection against its depreciation.

Speaking to an investment conference in London, Draghi's comments included a strong signal that inflated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs were in his sights.

The recent rise in Spain's bond yields, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, to unsustainable levels had weighed heavily on the euro.

To be sure, the euro still faces plenty of headwinds, with a dismal economic landscape and concerns about a Greek exit from the euro zone likely to continue to put downward pressure on the currency.

"Bottom line, look higher in the interim for fresh opportunities to sell," said Michael Boutros, currency strategist at DailyFX in New York. "We may not see $1.20 this month, but that level remains our primary objective."

Three-month reversals remain firmly biased to puts, or the right to sell euros, traded as low as 1.5 percent on Thursday. That is down from Wednesday's close of 2.1 percent and below 2012's range of between about 2 to 3 percent.

Furthermore, implied volatility, or "vol", on three-month euro/dollar options, a measure of expected price swings and a gauge of option pricing, fell to 10.50 percent on Thursday from 10.90 percent the previous day.

Nevertheless, that is higher than last Friday's 9.4 percent, which was the lowest level since early May. That low vol signaled traders expected the euro to only gradually fall.

The recent move higher in vol was "mostly due to the move towards $1.20," in the euro, said Olivier Korber, derivatives strategist at Societe Generale in Paris.

"Short covering in the spot market generated volatility," he said. "The fundamentals remain gloomy and euro/dollar could slide lower."

The euro, last trading up 1.1 percent at $1.2284, plumbed two-year lows against the U.S. dollar three times over the past week.

With euro short positions at extreme levels, the euro has been prone to bounces on short covering, but a breach of the key psychological level of $1.20 is still possible, technical analysts said.

"Keep in mind the broader encompassing trend remains weighted to the downside with the (currency) pair still holding within the confines of a descending channel formation," DailyFX's Boutros said.

The market in recent days became more pessimistic and higher vol tends to reflect more downside risk in markets, according to Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, in New York.

"Implied volatility is not really meant to be a measure of how far a currency will move over time, but rather is a measure of how much the currency moves in absolute terms over a short period of time," he said.

John Hopkinson, head of FX quantitative and options research at BofA Merrill Lynch in New York, said an array of factors later this year should have an impact implied volatility.

"The (U.S. presidential) election, fiscal cliff, and debt ceiling all may have an impact on markets."

"Specific to euro/dollar, if the need for action from policymakers becomes more urgent, then implied volatility should rise," he said.