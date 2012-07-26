By Julie Haviv
| New York, July 26
New York, July 26 A pledge by the European
Central Bank's chief to save the euro zone prompted a rally in
the region's beaten down currency and also reduced bets in the
options market of a sharp decline of the single currency versus
the U.S. dollar.
The euro hit a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday
after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank would do
what was necessary to protect the euro zone, and risk reversals,
a broad gauge of currency market sentiment, showed options
investors sought less protection against its depreciation.
Speaking to an investment conference in London, Draghi's
comments included a strong signal that inflated Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs were in his sights.
The recent rise in Spain's bond yields, the euro zone's
fourth largest economy, to unsustainable levels had weighed
heavily on the euro.
To be sure, the euro still faces plenty of headwinds, with a
dismal economic landscape and concerns about a Greek exit from
the euro zone likely to continue to put downward pressure on the
currency.
"Bottom line, look higher in the interim for fresh
opportunities to sell," said Michael Boutros, currency
strategist at DailyFX in New York. "We may not see $1.20 this
month, but that level remains our primary objective."
Three-month reversals remain firmly biased to
puts, or the right to sell euros, traded as low as 1.5 percent
on Thursday. That is down from Wednesday's close of 2.1 percent
and below 2012's range of between about 2 to 3 percent.
Furthermore, implied volatility, or "vol", on three-month
euro/dollar options, a measure of expected price
swings and a gauge of option pricing, fell to 10.50 percent on
Thursday from 10.90 percent the previous day.
Nevertheless, that is higher than last Friday's 9.4 percent,
which was the lowest level since early May. That low vol
signaled traders expected the euro to only gradually fall.
The recent move higher in vol was "mostly due to the move
towards $1.20," in the euro, said Olivier Korber, derivatives
strategist at Societe Generale in Paris.
"Short covering in the spot market generated volatility," he
said. "The fundamentals remain gloomy and euro/dollar could
slide lower."
The euro, last trading up 1.1 percent at $1.2284,
plumbed two-year lows against the U.S. dollar three times over
the past week.
With euro short positions at extreme levels, the euro has
been prone to bounces on short covering, but a breach of the key
psychological level of $1.20 is still possible, technical
analysts said.
"Keep in mind the broader encompassing trend remains
weighted to the downside with the (currency) pair still holding
within the confines of a descending channel formation,"
DailyFX's Boutros said.
The market in recent days became more pessimistic and higher
vol tends to reflect more downside risk in markets, according to
Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of
Citigroup, in New York.
"Implied volatility is not really meant to be a measure of
how far a currency will move over time, but rather is a measure
of how much the currency moves in absolute terms over a short
period of time," he said.
John Hopkinson, head of FX quantitative and options research
at BofA Merrill Lynch in New York, said an array of factors
later this year should have an impact implied volatility.
"The (U.S. presidential) election, fiscal cliff, and debt
ceiling all may have an impact on markets."
"Specific to euro/dollar, if the need for action from
policymakers becomes more urgent, then implied volatility
should rise," he said.