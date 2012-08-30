By Julie Haviv
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30 Expectations that the European
Central Bank will take action to reel in the region's more than
two-year-old debt crisis have been bullish for the euro versus
the U.S. dollar, but some in the options market are positioning
for disappointment.
The euro has gained 1.6 percent against the greenback in
August, largely a reflection of optimism that the ECB will
unveil a plan, perhaps as soon as its next meeting on Sept. 6,
to bring down the high borrowing costs of Italy and Spain, the
euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies, respectively.
Implied volatility, or "vol", a measure of expected price
swings and a gauge of option pricing, on six-month euro/dollar
options traded at 10.75 percent on Thursday, down from
11.20 percent at the beginning of August and sharply lower than
13.40 percent in early June.
Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division
of Citigroup in New York, said the unit holds a long position in
six-month euro/dollar options.
"Our premise is that the good news cycle for the euro is
close to peaking," he said. "How fast it declines is less
certain so we feel that given extraordinarily low implied
volatility, the six-month tenor for euro/dollar puts is
attractive in terms of fundamentals and cost."
Risk reversals, a broad gauge of currency market sentiment,
show that options investors are still seeking protection against
the euro's depreciation, but demand has diminished.
Indeed, risk reversals remain biased to puts, or the right
to sell euros, with six-month reversals trading at
2.05 percent on Thursday. That is down from 2.25 percent a week
earlier and 2.35 percent at the beginning of the month.
To some, this decline is a bullish sign.
"A shift like this in option markets is generally a
relatively solid signal of a shift in currency direction," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
"For now it still implies that as far as the option market
goes, the preference is to cover short euro positions and
support a stronger euro in the near-term," she said.
Three-month reversals, widely used by hedge
funds, traded at 1.70 percent on Thursday, down from 1.80
percent a week ago and 2 percent early August.
The euro, last trading at $1.2498, has rebounded
smartly from late July's two-year low of $1.2040. ECB President
Mario Draghi ignited the rally late last month when he said the
central bank would do what was necessary to preserve the
currency.
October $1.18 and $1.20 euro puts were actively traded this
week, according to Matthew Schilling, a commodities broker at
RJO Futures in Chicago.
Investors who buy these puts expect the euro to fall below
those price levels before they expire on October 5.
"There is still low interest on October calls and with the
euro trading around $1.25 that tells me that we still have some
more downside next month," he said.
EURO OBSTACLES ABOUND
Indeed, the euro still faces plenty of headwinds, with a
dismal economic landscape and ongoing concerns about a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone likely to limit the currency's
upside.
After the ECB monetary policy meeting next week, the German
Constitutional Court is expected to rule on the euro zone rescue
fund on Sept. 12. Also, European Union finance ministers meet on
Sept. 14 and a report on Greece by its international lenders is
due by early October.
"The main factor reining in euro/dollar volatility is the
looming event risk for monetary policy on both sides of the
Atlantic," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington D.C.
"On the one hand, the specter of an increasingly easier Fed
has put a near-term ceiling above the dollar," he said. "But on
the other hand, investors are also mindful that European
officials do not have the best track record when it comes to
meeting market expectations."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will address an annual symposium
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. It was at this same event
in 2010 that Bernanke laid the groundwork for a second round of
bond buying, called quantitative easing, to bolster the economy.
"I would say the drop in vols prior to a dangerous decision
time indicates the markets can't figure out how to play it,"
said Andrew Busch, global currency & public policy strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
"Traders have clearly cut back significantly on the 'world
coming to an end' trades, but don't really want to go all in on
the 'world is going to be great' trade just yet," he said.