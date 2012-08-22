NEW YORK Aug 22 The euro surged to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday after minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed a willingness to deliver more monetary stimulus, "fairly soon," unless the economy improves considerably.

The euro hit $1.2517, its best level against the greenback since July 5 before dipping back to $1.2500, still up 0.25 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.