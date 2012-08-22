Saudi c.bank tells banks not to trade with Qatar banks in Qatari riyals -sources
DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's central bank has advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Aug 22 The euro surged to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday after minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed a willingness to deliver more monetary stimulus, "fairly soon," unless the economy improves considerably.
The euro hit $1.2517, its best level against the greenback since July 5 before dipping back to $1.2500, still up 0.25 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's central bank has advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 6 The dollar sank to its lowest in six weeks against the yen on Tuesday, as more unsettling economic data drove U.S. government bond yields towards critical lows which have held since November and a handful of major risk events loomed.