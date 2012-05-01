* Currency ETFs account for 0.4 pct of total ETF assets
* Low yields dampening interest in sector
* But some see huge potential in emerging market space
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 1 Exchange-traded products in
equities, commodities, and fixed income may be all the rage
these days among global investors, but their bigger and more
liquid counterpart -- currencies -- aren't getting the same
respect.
Low yields have dimmed the sheen of currency ETFs despite an
underlying market that trades about $4 trillion per day, the
largest in the world. Foreign exchange gains are also embedded
in international equity and bond portfolios, rendering currency
ETFs irrelevant for some asset managers.
These ETFs invest in an interest-yielding bank account
denominated in the currency it tracks and they will provide only
the cash returns plus the accumulated change in exchange rates.
"Currency funds are a poor long-term investment due to
paltry expected returns," said Michael Rawson, analyst at
Morningstar in Chicago, adding that low cash yields are likely
to underperform even inflation over time.
Total returns for currency ETFs in the first quarter were
2.08 percent and for March the sector incurred losses of 1.48
percent, Morningstar data show. In contrast, consumer cyclical
ETFs posted nearly 17 percent in returns, while precious metals
had 10.46 percent.
Net assets in currency ETFs were $5 billion, accounting for
just 0.4 percent of ETF assets totaling $1.2 trillion. In the
first quarter, currency ETFs had net outflows of $1.479 billion
and about $461 million outflows in March.
In contrast, equities account for 70 percent of the total,
fixed income around 17 percent, and commodities, 12 percent.
Currency ETFs, which trade likes stocks, track the change in
the value of the underlying currency.
U.S. investors with ETFs following non-U.S. assets most
likely have sizable exposure to foreign currencies, one reason
some choose not to invest in pure currency ETFs. A holder of a
combined ETF would get not only the local return of the ETF but
also the currency's change relative to the dollar.
For instance, the year-to-date return of iShares MSCI
Australia Index was 10.1 percent, which includes the
Australian dollar's gain of 2 percent this year. If an investor
bought the CurrencyShares Australian dollar Trust ETF, the
return would be just 2.37 percent.
"I think most investors would prefer to have the currency
strategy implemented inside a foreign equity or fixed income
ETF," said Cary Blake, head of ETFs at RBC Global Asset
Management in Toronto, with total assets of C$250 billion
(US$253.65 billion).
HEDGING TOOL; POTENTIAL IN EMERGING MARKETS
Some investors, however, use currency ETFs to hedge their
portfolios, although Simon Klein, head of ETFs for Europe at
Lyxor Asset Management in Paris, said there are costs to those
hedges and the fund would need be adjusted daily. Lyxor manages
assets of around 77.3 billion euros ($102.07 billion).
An investor expecting a large euro expense, for instance,
could hedge against the risk that the euro will appreciate by
going long the CurrencyShares Euro Trust, locking in the
dollar cost.
On the other hand, shorting this euro ETF, which invests in
interest-bearing euro-denominated bank accounts, could provide a
useful hedge to U.S. investors with substantial holdings in euro
zone equities. The hedge will reduce the volatility of the
foreign investment by cutting the currency risk.
Some in the industry also believe there's huge potential in
emerging markets. The New York-based WisdomTree Asset Management
Inc., which oversees assets of $15 billion, ha s positioned
itself in emerging markets thr ough ETFs that provide not only
currency but also local debt exposure.
For WisdomTree, currency ETFs are tactical or strategic
plays that supplement their fixed income funds. Rick Harper,
WisdomTree's director of fixed income and FX, viewed the firm's
currency ETFs as proxies for short-duration fixed income
instruments, which are difficult to access in emerging markets.
By having a currency ETF like CEW, a basket of EM
currencies, and a fixed-income fund at the same time such as
WisdomTree's Emerging Markets Local Debt fund, which has a
current duration of 4.4 years, investors will have exposure to
both short- and long-term yields.
"If we get inflation, or if expectations for inflation rise
down the road, central banks will tend to lift short-term rates
and that will benefit the currencies of those countries," Harper
said.
WisdomTree did concede that assets do tend to shift between
asset classes in the ETF space and Jeremy Schwartz, the firm's
director of research, said that is a function of risk appetite.
"When equities are doing better, you will find that
investors are less interested in currencies. So flows in
currencies go into equities," said Schwartz.