NEW YORK Nov 2 New York-based retail broker
FXCM Inc said on Wednesday it will temporarily increase margin
requirements to 2 percent from 1 percent for certain currency
pairs starting Friday afternoon in anticipation of market
volatility ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election.
FXCM said in a statement the company will reduce margin
requirements back to pre-election levels as soon as market
conditions allow. Margins are deposits required to maintain open
currency positions.
Thirteen currency pairs will see higher margins of 2 percent
from Friday including euro/dollar, dollar/yen, sterling/dollar,
and U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar.
The U.S. dollar/Mexican peso's margin requirements will rise
to 10 percent from 4.6 percent, the dollar/Swedish krona margin
will increase to 6 percent from 3 percent, while that of the
dollar/Norwegian krona will move to 3 percent from 1.5 percent.
The new margin levels will take effect after 5 p.m. EDT
(2100 GMT), FXCM said.
Early last year, FXCM and other brokerages were famously hit
hard by the Swiss National Bank's sudden move to scrap its cap
on the value of the Swiss franc against the euro.
The SNB move caused the euro to suffer its biggest-ever
one-day fall against the franc, dropping 18 percent for the
session and losing some 30 percent on an intraday basis.
The company announced in January it lost more than $200
million as a result of the SNB's action. FXCM eventually got a
$279 million loan from Leucadia National Corp.
