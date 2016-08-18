NEW YORK Aug 18 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Thursday said it filed a civil lawsuit
against retail broker Forex Capital Markets LLC, saying
it was under-capitalized in January, 2015, and failed to report
its capital shortfall in a timely manner.
New York-based FXCM is the largest U.S.-based retail foreign
exchange broker, with approximately 200,000 customers worldwide
and 88,000 in the United States.
The complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, also said FXCM guaranteed against
customer losses, by "zeroing out negative customer balances,"
which is a CFTC violation.
CFTC rules explicitly prohibit a retail currency dealer such
as FXCM from representing it "will guarantee customers against
loss, limit the loss of customers, or not call for or attempt to
collect security deposits, margin, or other deposits of
customers."
FXCM was not immediately available for comment.
The case stemmed from the Swiss National Bank's sudden move
on Jan. 15, 2015 to scrap its cap on the value of the Swiss
franc against the euro. The SNB move caused the euro
to suffer its biggest-ever one-day fall against the franc,
dropping 18 percent for the session and losing some 30 percent
on an intraday basis.
FXCM and other brokerages were hit hard by the SNB decision
as client losses left the New York-based company with very
little capital. The company announced on Jan. 16, 2015 that it
lost more than $200 million as a result of the SNB's action.
CFTC alleged in its complaint that FXCM capital became
"illegally undercapitalized" on Jan. 15-16, 2015. Based on CFTC
regulations, FXCM's capital requirement is $25 million.
FXCM eventually informed the National Futures Association
and the CFTC that it had a shortfall of at least $200 million,
but only after the NFA and the CFTC initiated contact.
FXCM eventually got a $279 million loan from Leucadia
National Corp under "unfavorable terms," the complaint
said.
In its lawsuit, the CFTC is seeking payment of civil
penalties to be determined by the court.
In after-hours trading, FXCM was up 2.6 percent at $10.22.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Jonathan Stempel;
Editing by David Gregorio)