(Adds quote, background)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 15 Lloyds Bank's global
head of foreign exchange spot trading has left the bank, citing
personal reasons unrelated to the global investigation into
currency market manipulation, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Tuesday.
Darren Coote had been with Lloyds in London since December
2011, having previously worked for more than a decade for Swiss
bank UBS, one of the foreign exchange market's biggest
players.
"He left for personal reasons," one of the sources told
Reuters, speaking of Coote on condition of anonymity. Another
confirmed he had left the bank.
Lloyds, which suspended another of its foreign exchange
traders, Martin Chantree, earlier this year after an internal
investigation into allegations of currency manipulation, said it
would not comment on individual employees.
More than 30 traders have left banks or been suspended
during the investigation into whether leading banks rigged the
$5.3 trillion-a-day currency market around daily "fixings",
which set benchmark rates for companies and asset managers
worldwide.
(Editing by Jamie McGeever and David Goodman)