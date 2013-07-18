(Corrects link to graphic)
By Julie Haviv and Michael O'Boyle
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY, July 18 For those who like
volatility, there's money to be made on the Mexican peso. It
could rally on the hopes of a more robust future for Latin
America's second-biggest economy. Or it might get hammered by
U.S. Federal Reserve policy moves. Maybe both will happen in the
next six months.
While other regional economies are suffering from China's
slowing demand for commodities, Mexico is humming along. Factory
exports to the United States are seen picking up and a series of
economic reforms has investors seeing a brighter future.
But confidence in Mexico's prospects could be pushed to the
sidelines by the irresistible force of the Fed as it starts to
wind down its unprecedented stimulus. The U.S. central bank's
bond-buying program has encouraged investors into riskier assets
such as emerging market debt, including Mexican bonds, and there
is a fear that once that stimulus is taken away prices could
slide.
"Mexico was basically a victim of its own success," said
Edwin Gutierrez, who manages $10 billion in emerging market debt
at Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd. in London. The Fed's stimulus
and the bright outlook for Mexico were a good opportunity for
investors seeking returns in emerging markets to target Mexico.
Gutierrez expects an outflow from peso-denominated debt to
form a headwind against peso gains: "We have to go through this
(unwinding) unfortunately before the solid fundamentals can
shine through again and everyone can focus on that."
Few currencies so clearly exhibit the topsy-turvy aspects of
global financial markets as the peso. Good news about the U.S.
economy has of late hurt Mexican assets, due to fears that the
good data will push the Fed to soon withdraw stimulus.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Mexico peso positioning: link.reuters.com/nyf79t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The peso had been the strongest performing major currency
against the dollar early in 2013, reaching a two-year intraday
high of near 11.93 on May 9, supported by
optimism in the reform agenda of Mexico's new government.
But hints of a withdrawal of stimulus beginning in late May
sparked panic selling around the globe in riskier assets that
had been pumped up during the years of U.S. monetary largesse.
The peso sank more than 11 percent to an 11-month low.
Speculators bailed on bets the peso would gain more this
year. A near-record long position in peso futures on the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange worth $5.9 billion vaporized over the last
two months.
That move cleaned out many weak-handed investors and now
there are signs that some bulls are returning. The latest CFTC
data showed the first rise in the net long position in nearly
two months.
"Now that the positioning is less skewed, the peso's upside
may be a little easier" to reach, said Win Thin, head of
emerging markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. Bearing
that view out, the peso whipsawed back 8 percent from its June
low to trade at a 7-week intraday high on Thursday.
Fed officials appear to have been taken aback by the selloff
their comments unleashed. They have since assured investors that
easy money policies will not be quickly withdrawn. That's helped
the peso recover.
Still, dedicated emerging market investors say too many
risk-averse funds, such as insurance companies and pension
funds, are holding Mexican debt - and they would be likely to
throw aside Mexican assets as U.S. yields rise.
Foreign holdings of Mexican peso debt have grown six-fold
since 2008 to some $135 billion, or about 37 percent of
outstanding local currency debt.
An unknown chunk of funds invested in Mexican bonds will
flee Mexico as the Fed deflates its stimulus program and yields
rise on Treasuries. Those outflows could pressure the peso, said
Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura Securities in New York.
The foreign position in fixed-rate Mbonos - long-term peso
debt - has fallen from a record of 1.16 trillion pesos on May
10, but only by about 6 percent as of July 1. Until data shows a
bigger drop, cautious investors won't be convinced that the time
bomb has been defused, analysts said.
ENERGY BREAKTHROUGH
As long as there is no big bond retreat, the currency may be
in a position for a rally if President Enrique Pena Nieto moves
quickly to deliver a long-awaited bill to open up the energy
sector to private investment.
Throwing out constricting limits on the state-run energy
business would mark the biggest reform in two decades since
Mexico signed its free-trade deal with the United States and
Canada, said Berber. It could drive the peso toward 12 per
dollar on bets the reform would unleash a wave of foreign direct
investment into the energy sector, analysts said.
Mexico's Congress resumes in September, when Pena Nieto is
expected to unveil tax and energy bills.
"The reforms may be one of those events where the market
trades pretty well into it," said Dirk Willer, managing director
and head of Latin American local strategy at Citigroup.
"Then once it happens, markets may get impatient and sell off."
To be sure, if Pena Nieto fails to deliver an ambitious plan
or if he loses support from opposition parties needed to drive
legislation through, the peso could suffer.
But for the brave who believe in Mexico's prospects, coming
peso slumps will be a chance to build up positions that could
pay off big down the road.
The Fed will only move to remove stimulus if the U.S.
economy is getting stronger, which ultimately will bode well for
Mexican exports to its northern neighbor.
Mexico's economy is seen picking up from nearly 3 percent
growth this year to about 4 percent next year, and that is
without counting on the effect of major energy reform.
"Once fears about Fed tapering subside, Mexico's
fundamentals will favor the peso and it should once again become
one of the best performing major currencies," said Javier
Murcio, portfolio manager and senior sovereign analyst at
Standish Mellon Asset Management, the Boston-based fixed income
specialist for BNY Mellon.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv in New York and Michael O'Boyle in
Mexico City, Mexico; Editing by David Gaffen and Claudia
Parsons)