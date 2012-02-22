* Sees speculation persisting, to respond as appropriate

* Yen at 6-month low vs dollar, 3-month low vs euro

* Yen has been weakening since BOJ surprise easing

* Risk appetite also improving after Greek bailout

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's government saw nothing strange in recent currency moves that saw the yen hit a six-month low versus the dollar and a three-month low versus the euro, a senior official at the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The yen has been edging lower since the Bank of Japan surprised investors last week with additional monetary easing, offering a respite for policy-makers who worry that a strong currency depresses exports and harms the economy.

But the official said market speculation that could contribute to the yen's rise is persisting and Japan will continue to monitor currency moves and respond as appropriate.

"The situation remains unchanged in that if the yen rises it could push down the Japanese economy, and market speculation that could contribute to the yen's rises is persisting," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We have been strongly concerned about whether one-sided yen rises since last summer were reflecting economic fundamentals. I don't see anything strange in the underlying currency market movements."

The dollar traded around 80.04 yen on Wednesday, rising above 80 yen for the first time since August 2011. The euro rose to 106.145 yen, its highest since mid-November, in the wake of the official's comments.

The yen's weakening was due to the BOJ's easing last week and the euro zone's agreement on a Greek rescue package on Monday, the official said.

In a surprise move, the BOJ on Feb. 14 boosted asset purchases and set an inflation goal of 1 percent, pledging to keep ultra-easy policy until that price level is in sight.

In addition to the BOJ's easing, the yen has come under pressure this month after data showed that Japan's current account surplus -- a major and constant support for the yen -- fell to a 15-year low last year.

Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($100 billion) in unilateral intervention on Oct. 31, and another 1 trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the currency market.

In August, Japan sold roughly 4.5 trillion yen in currency intervention, far exceeding the 2.1 trillion yen it sold on Sept. 15, 2010.

The U.S. Treasury criticised the solo interventions in a report last year, saying markets were not moving in a disorderly manner, while other Group of Seven countries also have taken a dim view of Japan's solo action.