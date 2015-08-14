NEW YORK Aug 14 BNP Paribas SA has agreed to
pay $115 million to settle investor claims of price-rigging in
the foreign exchange market, a source familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The bank is one of nine that have reached agreements
totaling more than $2 billion to settle claims in class action
litigation pending in New York, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said
in a court hearing on Thursday.
BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc
, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc were the latest
banks to reach settlements, according to the lawyer, Christopher
Burke, leaving seven other defendants accused of manipulating
prices in the $5.4 trillion-per-day foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Joseph Ax)