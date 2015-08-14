(Updates with background on litigation.)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 14 BNP Paribas SA has
agreed to pay $115 million to settle U.S. investor lawsuits
accusing 16 major banks of rigging prices in the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, a person familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
The Paris-based bank is among nine that lawyers for the
plaintiffs disclosed on Thursday had reached agreements totaling
more than $2 billion in class action litigation pending in New
York.
Of those banks, the plaintiffs have announced the terms for
only four of their settlements, leaving unconfirmed how much BNP
Paribas, HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Plc will pay.
The Wall Street Journal in June reported that HSBC would pay
$285 million, while Barclays would pay $375 million. Those
numbers remain unconfirmed and representatives for the banks
declined to comment.
Goldman Sachs will pay $129.5 million, a person familiar
with the matter said on Thursday. An RBS spokesman on Friday
declined to say how much it will pay, but said it was covered by
existing provisions.
In the litigation, investors including hedge funds and
pension funds, accused the banks of impeding competition by
conspiring to manipulate the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates in
chat rooms, instant messages and emails.
According to the plaintiffs, traders at the banks used chat
rooms with names such as "The Cartel," "The Bandits' Club," and
"The Mafia" to communicate with each other.
They said traders manipulated prices through tactics such as
"front running," "banging the close" and "painting the screen,"
using disguised names to swap confidential orders.
The settlements announced Thursday came after four banks -
Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays and RBS
- pleaded guilty in May in related criminal cases.
In total, U.S. and European regulators have extracted more
than $10 billion in settlements with seven banks over the
alleged manipulation schemes.
In the class action, previously announced settlements
include $99.5 million from JPMorgan, $394 million from
Citigroup, $180 million from Bank of America Corp and
$135 million from UBS AG..
Claims remain pending against Credit Suisse Group
AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley,
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Royal Bank of
Canada, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered
plc.
The case is In re: Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-07789.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; additional reporting by Steven
Slater in London; Editing by Alan Crosby)