NEW YORK, March 10 Lawyers pursuing an antitrust
lawsuit by investors accusing 12 major banks of rigging prices
in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market agreed to put
most of the litigation on hold amid a related criminal probe by
the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a letter filed in Manhattan federal court late on Monday,
the Justice Department said the plaintiffs agreed to a six-month
stay, with a few exceptions, on depositions and document
exchanges.
The stay comes as investigations, including by a federal
grand jury, continue into whether banks rigged the currency
markets for more than a year.
In November, U.K. and U.S. regulators fined six banks a
total of $4.3 billion after a global investigation into their
failure to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign
exchange market.
Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc, Citigroup Inc and UBS AG
have meanwhile disclosed related investigations by the Justice
Department.
JPMorgan, RBS and UBS have said they are in discussions to
resolve the investigations. Representatives for the banks either
declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment on
Tuesday.
Peter Carr, a Justice Department spokesman, called the
investigation active and ongoing. He declined further comment.
In the private litigation, JPMorgan in January became the
first to reach a deal, agreeing to pay $99.5
million.
Investors accused the banks of impeding competition by
conspiring to manipulate the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates,
known as the Fix, in chat rooms, instant messages and emails.
The other bank defendants include Bank of America
Corp, Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank
AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings
Plc, Morgan Stanley, RBS and UBS.
In January, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield rejected a
bid by the banks to dismiss the case because of a lack of
evidence that they had colluded to manipulate the Fix.
After that ruling, the Justice Department wrote the judge in
February seeking a stay of the exchange of evidence for six
months. The plaintiffs responded they understood prosecutors'
concerns, but proposed a more limited stay.
As part of the agreement disclosed on Tuesday, plaintiffs
would among other things still be able to obtain transaction
data and some limited other information from the banks' lawyers.
A hearing is scheduled for March 26. Lawyers for the
plaintiffs did not respond to requests for comment.
The case is In re: Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-07789.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)