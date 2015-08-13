(Corrects spelling of "lawsuit" in headline)

NEW YORK Aug 13 Investors suing various banks for rigging prices in the foreign exchange market have reached settlements with nine banks that have brought their total recovery to more than $2 billion, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Thursday.

HSBC Holdings PLC, Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are among the latest to banks reach settlement in the class action litigation, Christopher Burke, a lawyer for the investors, said in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)