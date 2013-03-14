GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat U.S. data propel S&P, Nasdaq to record highs; oil steadies
* Oil stabilizes near 3-week lows on large U.S. inventory draw
LONDON, March 14 The euro fell to a three-month low against a broadly buoyant dollar on Thursday as economic and political concerns in the euro zone contrasted a string of positive data from the United States.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.29185, its lowest since mid-December. Reported option expiries at $1.2925 could keep the currency pinned around these levels.
Earlier the dollar hit a fresh 7-1/2 month high against a basket of currencies of 83.11.
* Oil stabilizes near 3-week lows on large U.S. inventory draw
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-owned power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has asked the country's oil industry watchdog ANP to mediate a conflict with Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the regulator said on Thursday.