LONDON, March 14 The euro fell to a three-month low against a broadly buoyant dollar on Thursday as economic and political concerns in the euro zone contrasted a string of positive data from the United States.

The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.29185, its lowest since mid-December. Reported option expiries at $1.2925 could keep the currency pinned around these levels.

Earlier the dollar hit a fresh 7-1/2 month high against a basket of currencies of 83.11.