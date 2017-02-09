LONDON Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers
in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege
they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when
the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.
In one of the first cases that has been brought, a small
British jeans maker, Newstar Garments, alleges broker World
First sold it derivatives of an 'exceptionally high level of
complexity' that led to losses of over four million pounds ($5
million), according to court filings seen by Reuters.
Newstar said it wanted simply to hedge against fluctuations
in the dollar/sterling exchange rate when it engaged World
First, but that the broker recommended it enter increasingly
complex transactions that resulted in it taking risky
speculative bets.
When World First lodged a debt recovery claim against
Newstar following the company's failure to pay up on the
contract, Newstar responded with a counter-claim alleging the
misselling.
"In simple terms, the allegations of mis-selling are
opportunistic, entirely baseless and have no prospect of
success," a spokeswoman for World First said via email.
A lawyer representing Newstar declined to comment on the
case.
World First said last week it will exit the FX options
business, citing a change in its strategy.
Lawyers say they are working on similar claims worth
hundreds of millions of pounds in total, against large banks and
leading currency brokers accused of breaching their duty of care
to their customers.
The law firm representing Newstar, Collyer Bristow, said it
is working on six other such cases.
Abhishek Sachdev, Chief Executive of Vedanta Hedging which
advises companies on derivatives for hedging and on mis-selling
cases, said he is aware of 25 cases involving currency products
of which some 15 clients are instructing lawyers.
Banks in Britain have already paid out over 2 billion pounds
in compensation to small companies that claim they were mis-sold
interest rate hedging products, the FCA said in January last
year following the completion of a review of such cases.
Sachdev said in many of the cases he has worked on involving
forex products, what starts as a simple hedging contract is
restructured many times until the customer is unknowingly taking
on excessive levels of risk.
The filings seen by Reuters showed customers making the same
allegation.
"Since Brexit we have seen a hell of a lot more (of these
forex mis-selling cases) because when you have a major move in a
currency like that, it is like the 2009 moment for interest
rates," said Vedanta's Sachdev.
Sachdev was called in 2012 by the British government and the
FSA, the relevant regulator at the time, as an expert witness in
those interest rate mis-selling cases.
LEGITIMATE USE
Hedging of currency risks by small and medium-sized British
companies surged before June's referendum on EU membership,
according to a survey by bank research firm East and Partners
published last July.
Around 20 percent of small businesses in Britain with
revenues under 20 million bought foreign exchange options from
banks and brokers to protect themselves against sharp movements
in the value of the British pound, the survey said, compared
with 17 percent in a previous survey in April 2016.
All of those with turnover of 20 million to 100 million
pounds a year had used FX options to protect themselves in the
past year, the survey said.
A decade-long squeeze in the profits banks and brokers earn
on ordinary spot currency transactions has driven them to focus
on options and other speculative financial derivatives,
according to sources at those firms and industry surveys.
Newstar said in the court filings that its intention had
been simply to protect itself against fluctuation in the
dollar/sterling exchange rate.
Newstar subsequently entered into more complex contracts on
the advice of World First that were effectively speculative
instruments that locked them into buying or selling much more of
the currency than they wanted or could afford, the filings
allege.
Vedanta's Sachdev, and law firm Collyer Bristow which is
advising Newstar on its case, said the other cases they are
working on involve similar claims about the complexity of the
products and the unintended risks the companies say they were
exposed to.
The terms of all such option contracts allow the banks and
brokers that sell them to require from the client more 'margin',
or collateral, if markets move against the buyer as they did for
many companies after the June 23 EU referendum result.
Many companies are unable to pay up on the contracts when
they go bad, leading to claims against them followed by
counter-claims that the products were mis-sold.
Such cases are typically settled out of court, making it
hard to determine the number of such cases or the total
financial loss incurred, according to Sachdev and Collyer
Bristow.
OVERSIGHT
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been made
aware of the cases on multiple occasions, according to
correspondence with the regulator reviewed by Reuters.
"This shows that the idea that the banking culture is now
completely different, and the issues that arose from interest
rate mis-selling wouldn't now arise, doesn't seem to apply to
foreign exchange contracts," said Robin Henry, a partner at
Collyer Bristow.
A spokeswoman for the FCA said the regulator would not
comment on what it is or is not investigating.
($1 = 0.7982 pounds)
