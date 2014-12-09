NEW YORK Dec 9 More top global financial
executives expect a stronger dollar to help their bottom line
than see harmful effects from the currency's rise, a private
survey released on Tuesday showed.
Twenty-four percent of corporate treasurers and chief
financial officers said they expected a stronger dollar to
improve their companies' earnings in 2014, compared with 19
percent who said they expect a "detrimental" effect, according
to the Association for Financial Professionals' annual business
outlook survey.
Their outlook for 2015 was nearly identical.
A stronger dollar lowers costs of imported oil and raw
materials.
"The increase (in the dollar) is in part due to the strength
of the U.S. economy relative to economies in much of the rest of
the world, particularly those in parts of Europe and Asia that
have either teetered with or fallen into a recession during
2014," the report said.
On Monday, the dollar index, a gauge of greenback's worth
against the euro, yen and four other major currencies, rose to
its highest level since March 2009. The dollar hit a
seven-year peak of 121.86 yen, while the euro slipped to a
nearly 28-month low of $1.2247, according to data on the EBS
trading system.
The AFP, which is based in Bethesda, Maryland, warned that
the greenback's strength made U.S. exports more expensive and
affected businesses' decisions on where to produce and sell
their goods as well as where to park their corporate cash.
More than half of financial executives expect the dollar
would further appreciate against the euro and yen next year.
Forty percent of executives surveyed anticipated the
greenback would gain against the Chinese renminbi in 2015, while
35 of them said the dollar would strengthen versus the British
pound.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)