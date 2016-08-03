* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=CNY=
poll data
* Yuan seen falling over 3 pct against dollar over next 12
months
* China's slowing economy, expected pick-up in dollar key
factors
* Rupee seen down over 2 pct
By Sumanta Dey
BENGALURU, Aug 3 The Chinese yuan may fall more
than 3 percent against the dollar by a year from now, more than
expected just a month ago, as the economy struggles to maintain
momentum and as the dollar edges up on views of an eventual U.S.
rate rise, a Reuters poll found.
The survey of over 50 foreign exchange strategists over the
past week found the yuan is expected to slip to 6.70 by
end-October before falling rapidly to about 6.85 per dollar by
this time next year.
It was trading around 6.63 on Wednesday, not far from recent
near 6-year lows and down around 2 percent so far this year.
That 12-month consensus is the weakest in several years of
Reuters polls. If realised, it would mark the lowest level for
China's closely-managed currency since December 2008 - when the
collapse of Lehman Brothers brought on a global recession.
The most pessimistic view was for the yuan to fall to 7.60
in 12 months.
Pressure on the yuan has ebbed recently on views that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may not raise rates this year, which
has held back the dollar, and as the People's Bank of China
tried to stabilise the currency by fixing higher mid-points.
But that will eventually give way to a weaker yuan.
"Recent macroeconomic data from China have on average been
stable. In our view, however, the better data is a reflection of
policies driving a cyclical reflation rather than a change in
the trend of structurally lower growth," said Guillermo Mondino,
head of emerging market research at Citi.
"Chinese authorities will attempt to keep the yuan stable,
but eventually let it depreciate in line with the economy's
adjustment to slower growth."
Citi predicts the yuan will weaken to 6.84 in a year.
A slowdown in exports due to weak global demand and
overcapacity in some industries have pulled economic growth to
its lowest in 25 years.
Second-quarter growth was slightly stronger than expected
due to a government infrastructure spree and housing boom. But
economists warn the economy is growing lopsided and increasingly
reliant on government spending as private investment cools.
The Reuters poll shows a distinct split in the outlook for
the yuan between now and end-October and the nine months after.
The conclusion of U.S. presidential elections in November
may free the Federal Reserve's hand to tighten policy, provided
the economy remains relatively strong, in turn boosting the
dollar.
But it's not just the yuan. The dollar is not expected to
rally against most global currencies until after the election.
"While downside risks are evident we expect the dollar to be
broadly stable as weak growth abroad and central bank easing in
response provides support for the dollar. Once the election has
passed and the Fed lifts rates as economic and political
uncertainties fade, the dollar is set to perform well," said
Sook Mei Leong, analyst at BTMU.
A Reuters poll last month found the Fed will wait until the
fourth quarter before raising interest rates, likely in December
after the election.
BTMU predicts one more lending rate cut in China this
quarter, after 165 basis points (bps) of cuts by its central
bank since late 2014 and a 300 bps reduction in banks' reserve
requirements in roughly the same period.
INDIAN RUPEE MAY FARE BETTER
The Indian rupee, meanwhile, is likely to perform
better than previously expected on hopes of reduced capital
outflows due to solid economic growth, low inflation and
expected passage of reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax.
The Reuters poll showed it would trade at 67.37 per dollar
in one month, 68.50 by end January and 68.50 in a year, which
would mark a decline of over 2 percent against the dollar from
current levels.
The rupee was trading around 66.93 on Wednesday.
(Aditional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Ross
Finley and Kim Coghill)