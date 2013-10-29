FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank
confirmed it was cooperating with regulators probing the foreign
exchange market as investigators across the globe look into the
multi-trillion industry that sets foreign currency rates.
"Deutsche Bank has received requests for information from
certain regulatory authorities who are investigating trading in
the foreign exchange market. The bank is cooperating with those
investigations, which are in early stages," the bank said in its
quarterly report published on Tuesday.
Investigations into the $5 trillion-a-day market have
broadened with the U.S. Justice Department confirming for the
first time publicly that it was involved.
Authorities in Switzerland and Britain are also looking into
whether traders at banks sought to manipulate benchmark foreign
currency rates.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in June it
was probing whether dealers had manipulated foreign exchange
benchmarks by trading ahead of their own customers' orders, a
practice known in the markets as "front running".
A spokesman at Deutsche Bank declined to comment.