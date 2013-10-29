BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 29 A top federal prosecutor said on Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department was investigating possible manipulation in foreign exchange rates, in the first public acknowledgement of such a probe.
"The Criminal and Antitrust Divisions of the Justice Department have an active, ongoing investigation into possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates," Mythili Raman, the acting head of the department's criminal division, said in a statement to Reuters.
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexican lender Banco del Bajio has submitted a bid to launch a mixed share offering on the stock exchange, the Mexican bourse said in a statement on Friday, in what would be the country's second initial public offering this year.