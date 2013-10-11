BRIEF-N e m Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 2.14 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
LONDON Oct 11 The U.S. Department of Justice has begun a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the foreign exchange market, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is in the early stages of the probe into the currency market, Bloomberg said.
The source did not specify which banks may be under scrutiny, it added.
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
BERLIN, March 31 A transition period offered to Britain by the European Union in Brexit negotiating guidelines it issued on Friday is the only way to avoid the talks failing, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York Federal Reserve said.